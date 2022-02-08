Fake notice alert: UGC issues urgent update for university students

The UGC tweeted that “University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice” regarding the fake notice.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued an official clarification regarding the circular that claims all the universities will be conducting offline examinations given the Covid-19 situation prevailing in the country. The circular that has been circulated all over the social media is ‘fake’, UGC stated in the clarification.

Sharing the important announcement, UGC took to Twitter and wrote that the public notice is fake and that there is no such notice issued. Check out the tweet here.

A public notice regarding offline examinations in universities is circulating on social media & claims to be issued by @ugc_india



➡️This public notice is #FAKE!

➡️University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice. pic.twitter.com/S6ysKT5TIU — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) February 6, 2022

The fake notice which was doing rounds on the social media read, “as all the colleges and universities are operating while maintaining COVID-19 protocols, so offline examinations can be taken while maintaining physical distancing at their home centres”.”All the universities are hereby advised to conduct all the current and future semester examinations in offline mode in their home centres while maintaining COVID19 protocols. Universities are requested to take proper precautionary measures for the preparation of conducting examinations in offline mode,” the fake circular concluded.

With easing Covid-19 restrictions, universities such as Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have resumed offline classes across disciplines from February 7, 2022. All the teaching and learning activities have resumed in offline mode for students, with strict compliance of Covid-19 protocols, set by DDMA.