Fake NOCs provided to three Pune schools, case registered

Private schools need an NOC from the Maharashtra government’s education department if they wish to get affiliated to a board other than the state board.

Written by PTI
The state's education department had written to the deputy director of education.

An offense has been registered against an unidentified person in Pune for providing bogus no-objection certificates (NOCs) of the education department to three city schools.

The state’s education department had written to the deputy director of education that the NOCs provided by these schools were fake.

“We received a letter from the education department stating that the NOCs had not been issued by their office. It asked us to probe the matter and file a police complaint,” said an official.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered with the Samarth police station in the city under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document ) of the Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person who provided the bogus NOCs, said a police officer.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:31:22 am