Fake education boards alert! Here is the warning by Kejriwal govt – What Delhi students must know

A number of boards have been declared as fake by DoE. (Representation image)

The Delhi government has warned students and parents against 12 fake education boards operating in the national capital.

“There is no state board of government of Delhi. Further, the Directorate of Education (DoE), which regulates government, private, unaided and aided schools in Delhi, does not grant any recognition to any board,” a DoE order said.

“As far as Delhi is concerned, there are only three relevant boards — Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS),” it said.

The boards which have been declared as fake by DoE include Urdu Education Board, Gramin Mukth Vidhalyai Shiksha Sansthan, Delhi Board of Secondary Education, The Central Board of Higher Secondary Education, National Open School and Board of Secondary Open Education, Delhi.Higher Secondary Education Board of Delhi, State Council of Senior Secondary Open Education, Delhi Board of Senior Secondary Education, Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi, Council of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Delhi, and The Central Board of Higher