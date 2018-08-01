Fake degree alert! 277 engineering colleges in India running without AICTE approval

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is monitoring on the issue. (Representative image)

In what is probably a shocking mirror on education in India, close to 277 fake engineering colleges are believed to be functioning in the country, with Delhi having highest number of such institutes – 66. As per the document that were tabled in the Parliament by Union Minister Satya Pal Singh, apart from Delhi, Telangana and West Bengal have most fake institutes – 35 and 27, respectively.

The list also has as many as 23 colleges in Karnataka, 22 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Haryana, 16 in Maharashtra and 1 in Tamil Nadu.

In his written reply in Lok Sabha, the minister also mentioned that it has come to the notice of the government that these engineering colleges are running their courses without permission of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). He added that these institutes have been asked to take necessary AICTE permission, to avoid being shut down.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is monitoring on the issue. It has also sent instructions take steps against such institutes, the minister further added. The UGC has also maintained a list of 24 fake universities on its official website ugc.ac.in.

List of fake engineering colleges

Delhi- 66

Telangana- 35

West Bengal- 27

Karnataka- 23

Uttar Pradesh- 22

Himachal Pradesh- 18

Bihar- 17

Maharashtra- 16

Tamil Nadu- 11

Gujarat- 8

Chandigarh- 7

Andhra Pradesh- 7

Punjab- 5

Uttarakhand- 3

Rajasthan- 3

Earlier in April, the UGC came out with a list of 24 “self-styled” and fake varsities in the country that included eight in the national Capital. “Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country,” a notice issued by the UGC had said.

“These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees,” the notice added.