Over 14,600 faculty positions unfilled in Centre-run HEIs: reports MoE

The Ministry of Education is facing a shortage of faculty members in higher education institutions (HEIs) with over 14,600 positions remaining unfilled, according to the Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar.

In a response to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Sarkar stated that the ministry has taken steps to fill the vacancies and has already filled over 6,000 faculty and non-faculty positions.

The minister attributed the vacancies to retirements, resignations, and the increasing number of students. However, the institutions are taking measures to address the shortage, such as engaging research scholars, contract, re-employed, adjunct, and visiting faculty. Sarkar emphasised that these measures are being taken to ensure that students’ studies are not affected.