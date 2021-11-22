  • MORE MARKET STATS

Faculty Development Programme in Indian studies

November 22, 2021 5:30 AM

Started by Rashtram School of Public Leadership

The Rashtram School of Public Leadership, Rishihood University, Sonipat, has inaugurated the four-week Bharatiya Jnana Parampara-Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on the theme of India’s knowledge systems.

Indian culture and philosophy have had a strong influence on the world. These rich legacies to world heritage must not only be cultivated and conserved for future generations but also researched, enhanced and put to new uses through our current education system, guided by the National Education Policy 2020.

The FDP aims to contribute to and enrich the Indian education system by the inflection of India’s knowledge and provide pertinent reflections for the NEP 2020.

