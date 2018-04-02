Facing flak over paper leaks, CBSE puts in place this ‘leak-proof’ system – Will this be successful?

The CBSE sent a confidential note to all examination centres in Delhi on Saturday, which carried a set of ten instructions to be followed to introduce the new system. (PTI)

Facing flak over paper leaks, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today put in place a ‘leak-proof’ system of “encrypted” question papers, which are supposed to be printed by the schools. With just one dummy run, the system was implemented today and it faced multiple glitches. The CBSE sent a confidential note to all examination centres in Delhi on Saturday, which carried a set of ten instructions to be followed to introduce the new system. “In the light of the recent developments, CBSE has devised a mechanism of providing encrypted question paper at the examination centres just before the commencement of examination,” the note read.

The instructions issued by the board to the centres included identifying a safe and secure room for installation of computers and printers and ensuring high-speed internet connection. All computer teachers/staff were supposed to report to the examination centre by 7:30 AM on all exam days to handle downloading and printing of the encrypted question papers. The schools were also asked to arrange adequate A4 sheets — at least 10 pages per candidate.

“On exam day, the question paper will be available on the CBSE website. The same user ID and password as used for registration can be used. After downloading the zip file of the question paper, the centres have to use the password provided by the regional office minutes before and extract it,” the note read.

The schools were also supposed to send details of the number of printers, computers installed, name of the computer staff or teacher in charge by 4 PM yesterday. The board had directed those schools which do not have required facilities to hire the same, and centre superintendents to personally supervise the arrangements and ensure adequate security arrangements.

With limited time to understand and implement the robust “leak-proof” system, schools today struggled and the exam was delayed at a few centres. However, students were compensated for the lost time.