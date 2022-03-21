EY, Indian School of Business to ready women leaders

The Companies Act 2013 mandates at least one women director on the Board; women held 17.3% board positions in India against 24% globally, according to a latest report by Credit Suisse.

As part of its ‘Women. Fast forward’ initiative, EY has collaborated with the Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education to launch an executive programme to prepare women professionals to succeed in the boardroom. The Companies Act 2013 mandates at least one women director on the Board; women held 17.3% board positions in India against 24% globally, according to a latest report by Credit Suisse.

Pankaj Dhandharia, partner & markets leader, EY India, said, “Today’s volatile business environment has presented new risks and priorities for Boards. Diverse boardrooms are critical to decision-making, upholding corporate governance, and driving long-term goals of organisations. The EY-ISB Board Effectiveness programme will provide a nurturing platform to women leaders to become Board ready and contribute in a meaningful way.”

EY has collaborated with ISB Executive Education’s strength for its renowned faculty, research-backed pedagogies and peer-based learning. It comprises 10 virtual sessions spread out over five weeks with two sessions per week. The batch size is 25 participants, and course materials are included in the Rs 2.5 lakh plus GST fee. The first cohort will commence on May 12, 2022.