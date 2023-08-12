Exploring Hotel Management as a rewarding and dynamic career choice.

By Dev Halder

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a devastating blow to various industries, particularly tourism and hospitality. For over two years, the sector grappled with unprecedented challenges and witnessed a significant downturn in business. However, amidst the chaos, the hospitality industry has displayed remarkable resilience, bouncing back with rapid and robust growth. As we rejoice in this “Great Business Recovery,” it is crucial to recognise the void that still needs to be filled and the immense opportunities that lie ahead. In this article, we will explore why hotel management and a career in hospitality have once again become a worthy pursuit, offering dynamic and rewarding prospects for aspiring professionals.

Unleashing Potential:

The pandemic unleashed numerous repercussions on the tourism and hospitality sector. Companies had to make difficult decisions, leading to layoffs of skilled and experienced personnel. Consequently, the industry faced a shortage of staff, with individuals striving to safeguard their positions, even at reduced compensation. However, the industry’s remarkable recovery has paved the way for a resurgence, offering fresh opportunities for both seasoned professionals and aspiring talents.

A Land of Opportunities:

The current landscape presents a fertile ground for exploring hospitality courses and embracing a career in hotel management. New hotels, homestays, restaurants, bars, and pubs are emerging at an accelerated rate, signaling a rising demand for skilled resources. This trend is projected to continue, ensuring a sustained growth trajectory. The sector’s dynamic nature opens doors to a diverse range of opportunities, both within and outside traditional hotel settings. From housekeeping and engineering to food and beverages, front office operations, cruise jobs, and culinary arts, the possibilities are vast and varied.

Skills for Success:

Working in the hospitality industry offers more than just a job; it provides a platform for personal and professional development. Customer interaction, diversity of roles, teamwork, and leadership opportunities are inherent to the sector. As we witness the world’s gradual recovery from the pandemic, the year 2021 is poised to become one of the most significant for tourism, fueling the demand for skilled professionals. Hotels are actively hiring new managers and recruits, creating abundant prospects for individuals seeking to embark on a career in this thriving industry.

A Gateway to Global Growth:

India, currently hosting the G20 presidency, presents an exceptional opportunity for the tourism and hospitality sector. The country’s heritage and hospitality will be showcased to a vast audience, attracting not only expats attending the summit but also a significant influx of tourists due to ongoing promotional efforts. As India strives to become a $5 trillion economy by 2047, with a $1 trillion contribution from the tourism sector, it is evident that the industry’s growth trajectory aligns with the nation’s ambitious goals. To achieve these milestones, the industry requires a talented and passionate workforce, making it an opportune time for aspiring professionals to join the journey.

Conclusion:

The resilience displayed by the hospitality industry during these challenging times is a testament to its ability to overcome adversity. The sector’s remarkable recovery and the promising opportunities it now presents make hotel management and a career in hospitality an enticing choice. With the industry poised for continued growth, driven by rising demand, expanding infrastructure, and ambitious national goals, now is the time for aspiring professionals to explore the exciting pathways available. Embrace the resurgence of hospitality, and embark on a journey of personal growth, professional success, and global opportunities in this vibrant and rewarding industry.

The author is vice president- industry engagement at Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council. Views are personal.