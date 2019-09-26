Explained: Why are CA students protesting against ICAI

The hashtags ‘icaipresidentmissing’ and ‘dearicaipleasechange’ have been trending on Twitter since Monday. [Image source: Danish Alam (Twitter/DANISHA46902188)]

On September 23, over 200 students marched to the ICAI Headquarters in New Delhi demanding clarification over the ICAI evaluation process in exams. The candidates claimed that they found discrepancies in the August results and called for rechecking of their papers after the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the model answers. The exams were held in May 2019. To note, a number of students had filed RTI queries in order to see their answer sheets.

Meanwhile, CA students are also questioning the ‘silence’ of the ICAI president Prafulla Chhajed. The hashtags ‘icaipresidentmissing’ and ‘dearicaipleasechange’ have been trending on Twitter since Monday.

It is to be noted that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organises examinations two times in a year – May and November. The protests are over the results declared for May 2019 paper which were announced in August this year.

Furore on social media

CA students have been protesting across the country. Students have also taken to social networking site Twitter to voice their greivances. Candidates are sharing photos of their answer sheets along with the marks awarded by ICAI.

ICAI’s clarifications have failed to placate students as protests have spread to other cities such as Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Hyderabad. Notably, Neeraj Arora, a CA and an educator, who is actively supporting and participating in the protest shared screenshots alleging that the email ID provided by ICAI was not working.

Many students are sharing pictures of the discrepancies they found in the answer sheets and comparing the marking and the model answer sheets on Twitter.

A simple MCQ, they can’t even match Option C to Option C. How do we expect them to correct subjective type questions. This is to be bought to notice of everyone associated with CA. This is the level of paper checking. #dearicaipleasechange #ICAIReforms pic.twitter.com/pFfglLxBfA — Hitesh Jain (@hiteshjain2707) September 23, 2019

Reducing straight 16 marks from the audit theory paper despite the answers being correct! Not fair ICAI! We put in months and years into our studies, just so to face unfair and unjust evaluation? This is suppose to be a Profession and not a game of luck! #dearicaipleasechange pic.twitter.com/NLxPB6SBQK — Ridhi Jain (@ridhijain93) September 23, 2019

I was given 8 marks out of 30, when my word to word answer is matching book as well as suggested. Shocking was when i noticed that Not a Single Pen mark of teacher on answers i have written.This shows blind marks as per their mood were given.#dearicaipleasechange@canacofficial pic.twitter.com/eCJm2PzMXW — Sachin Panwar ???????? (@lazylion_sachin) September 23, 2019

What are the reforms demanded by the protesters?

The protesting students want a total re-checking of the answer sheets. Moreover, students are demanding a centralised system of checking to prevent any individual discrepancies in the marking schemes by the various examiners.

What ICAI is saying?

The ICAI said that the evaluation was done on basis of a coding system and that there was no way of knowing which answer sheet belongs to which candidate. “Under coding system, nobody can identify which answer paper belongs to whom. It is absolutely human untouched system,” ICAI president CA Prafulla P Chhajed told news agency ANI.

CA Prafulla P Chhajed, President Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on candidates protesting against alleged error in evaluation of papers: Under coding system, nobody can identify which answer paper belongs to whom. It is absolutely human untouched system. pic.twitter.com/ix1PnanBTf — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

Chhajed rubbished the claims being made by the students and said that “10% of papers are reviewed to ensure quality check. Students can also apply for re-evaluation. Indian Chartered Accountant qualification is a benchmark against those of various advanced countries.”