Experts from across globe to share insights at platinum jubilee of Trivandrum medical college

Experts in various domains of medical science across the globe will share their insights into the current trends and challenges in health sector, especially on the colossal impact of viruses, at the three-day international Medical Convention, scheduled to start on August 26 to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of Trivandrum Medical College (TMC).

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conclave at the Diamond Jubilee Alumni Auditorium, Trivandrum Medical College, at 5 PM on August 26, co-patron of the platinum jubilee organising committee Kadakampally Surendran MLA said.

It further added that the event is organised jointly by TMC Alumni Association, Kerala University of Health Sciences, State Medical Education Department, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram, Government Nursing College, Thiruvananthapuram; SCTIMST; IMA Thiruvananthapuram, and Students Union, TMC.

Furthermore, in various sessions and seminars in three days, an impressive line-up of speakers including Roberto Gallo, renowned pioneer of virology, will speak on the health challenges ahead, an official statement by the medical college said.

The state government’s aim is to develop TMC as an institution on the model of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS). Massive development project costing Rs 717 crore is the platinum jubilee gift from the government to TMC, the statement added.

The first phase of work has already been completed. The second and third phases will be completed in three to four years. Out of the sanctioned amount, Rs 300 crore is earmarked for purchasing the most advanced medical equipment for the medical college, Surendran said.

With inputs from PTI.

