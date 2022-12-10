Expert tips to ramp up your preparations for CLAT 2022

By Ankit Kapoor

The Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, which is conducted by NLSIU in 2022 has been set for December 18, 2022. It is an aptitude examination, not a knowledge test, and it measures a student’s interest in law rather than their legal understanding. Over the past few decades, a legal degree has been increasingly popular. The fact that CLAT is a stream-neutral examination is what makes it so well-liked by students. All students from the humanities, sciences, and business are eligible to take the test. A profession in law is also financially rewarding due to the chances and respect from society it offers a law aspirant.

Each of the five components of the CLAT exam—English Language, Current Affairs with General Knowledge, Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques—requires a unique strategy. Your reading and comprehension abilities, however, remain consistent across all five domains.

Section-wise strategy

It is advised that people make reading a habit. Daily newspaper and editorial reading is recommended, with a particular emphasis on socio-legal concerns. For news, always rely on reputable, reliable media organisations and publications. Create a collection of the significant editorial pieces from the previous year and properly scan them, if you haven’t already been doing that.

An aspirant appearing for the UG examination needs to focus on the following topics-

English language: Comprehension, Passages, Reading, Inference, and Conclusion, Summary, Vocabulary, etc.

Quantitative Techniques: Statistical Estimation, Basic Algebra, Ratio, and Graphs, Numerical Information, etc.

Legal Aptitude: Rules and passages of law, application of the rules and passages, etc.

General Knowledge & Current Affairs: Contemporary events of National and International Significance, Arts and Culture, International Affairs, Historical Events of significance

Logical Reasoning: Argument- Premise and Conclusion, Inference, Relationships and Analogies, Contradictions and Equivalence, etc.

For the aspirants appearing for PG course examination, the syllabus is as follows-

Criminal Law- Elements of Crime, Group Liability, Abetment, Criminal Conspiracy, Exceptions, Attempt to Commit Offences, Offences against Public Tranquility, Offences against Body

Constitutional Law- Subject-wise and Judicial Power; Constitution of India: Framing, Doctrine, Executive Power; Constitutional Rights; Freedom Rights

International Law- Origin and Development of International Law and Bodies, International Law of Sea, Air, Land, Overview of International Law

Intellectual Property Rights- Nature, Definition and Scope of IPR, Trademarks Act 1999, Patents Act 1970, Copyright Act 1957, IPR in International Perspective

Tips to ace through CLAT 2022

The following expert tips will certainly guide any law aspirant in their journey of achieving their goal –

1. Time management – It is not suggested to compulsorily attempt all the questions because the purpose of the aptitude exam is to evaluate the candidate’s ability to think clearly. Instead, one should concentrate on increasing their scores by just answering the questions they are confident about.

2. Strategical Planning – Strategic planning aids in prioritising the subjects and concepts that, given each person’s preferred learning style, require more attention than others. There are just around 3 weeks remaining, so ongoing changes are essential.

3. Practicing on Regular basis – Regular practise is necessary for preparing for any admission exam. A candidate should aim to answer questions with an accuracy rate of 80–90%. When you practise, you should make an effort to pinpoint the question types in each part that you are strong at and those that you are not. You will finish the test earlier if you do this.

4. Mock tests – The CLAT fake test series is a collection of precisely created practise tests that simulate the genuine CLAT exam. Learning current events and working on your vocabulary should always be priorities. You will enhance your score as a result.

Despite the fact that these are some general advice, you may always change your plan depending on how well you perform in the mock tests. Mock Tests are the best tool for helping you practise questions and evaluate your prep. Try as many practise exams as you can and get ready for all of these parts. After attempting, one should review their mocks and adjust their approach.

Just follow the above-mentioned tips and stay positive. All the best!

The author is director at Pratham Test Prep.

