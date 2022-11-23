Experiential learning: How Heritage Group of Schools aims to reshape mainstream education  

Play/Activity based learning, vocational education, and experiential learning, among other pedagogies appears to have gained prominence in today’s educational curriculum as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 bats for holistic and interdisciplinary approach. The Heritage Group of Schools claims to have been following this model of learning since 1999. “Our aim is to mainstream a mindful learning environment for students wherein they learn through hands-on experiences and real-life projects,” Manit Jain, co-founder , director, Heritage Group of Schools, told FE Education Online.

The Heritage Group of Schools has four branches across Gurugram, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, and Noida. They accommodate around 8,000 students enrolled in different grade levels. The school fee is claimed to be based upon the curriculum selected by the students and their grade level. The Educational Group also claims to reserve 25% of seats for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category students in its Delhi schools.

Furthermore, the school claims to run a teachers training programme named ‘I am a Teacher’ for the professional development of its staff. It is a one-year-long full time pre-teacher service programme in collaboration with Boston Teacher Residency wherein educators spend three days in internships under a master teacher and learn as well as practice theory. “We are heavily focused on teacher training since our pedagogical approach of experiential learning requires expertise,” Jain said.

He further added that schools under the Heritage Group have rejected symbols of conventional education such as textbooks, uniforms, or any kind of testing or examination. They teach mathematics, science, among other subjects through an engaging and value driven approach. “Our students have been able to create real life projects due to the same,” Jain said.

He further opined that the current admission criteria for higher education such as Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which has been made mandatory across universities and colleges, would only promote a rote learning based approach among students. “It is a dangerous trend which will make value driven schools redundant and create an unhealthy competition,” Jain concluded.

Also Read: Western Sydney University partners with 7 Indian state agriculture universities

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn