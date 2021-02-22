Exam anxiety: Tips to overcome testing situation for students
February 22, 2021 4:23 PM
A certain amount of exam anxiety keeps us energized, motivated, alert, and focused.
Students with either high or low anxiety can respond to tests in different ways. (Representational image)
By Dr Samant Darshi
Exam anxiety is a psychological condition in which people experience extreme distress and anxiety in testing situations. While many people experience some degree of stress and anxiety before and during exams, test anxiety can actually impair learning and hurt test performance.
Students with either high or low anxiety can respond to tests in different ways. The challenge is to recognise when your anxiety has increased past an optimal level so that it starts to impact your ability to complete the exam – this is a high level of anxiety. Some physical responses of high anxiety include a speeding heart, damp hands, shortness or rapid breath, and feeling queasy.
1. What is anxiety? How is it different from fear?
It is common for most people to get confused between fear and anxiety.
Fear: Fear is a basic human emotion and experienced in response to an immediate danger, it prepares the body for immediate escape from a threatening situation.
Anxiety: Anxiety on the contrary is a response to perceived threat; it is experienced in anticipation of a future danger.
2. What is the difference between anxiety and anxiety disorders?
Anxiety: Anxiety is not always detrimental instead it facilitates human preparedness and adaption to stressful situations. Optimal anxiety is instrumental in enhancing motivation, learning and performance.
Anxiety disorders: Anxiety disorders on the contrary are marked by the experience of significant distress and impair the functioning of an individual.
3. Can exam anxiety be helpful?
A certain amount of exam anxiety keeps us energized, motivated, alert, and focused. But too much anxiety can interfere with exam performance by blocking our recall or thinking abilities, by fostering negative frames of mind, or even by promoting panic reactions.
4. Exam anxiety can result in?
Physical Indicators:
Perspiration, sweaty palms, feeling too hot or cold
Difficulty retrieving or selecting key terms or concepts
Difficulty organizing, integrating or expressing your thoughts
Going blank on exam questions
Remembering the correct answers after the exam is over
5. What are some things that can reduce exam anxiety?
In weeks before the exam
Study habits:
Studying in advance
Organization of material
Time management
Stress reduction:
Practice methods of relaxation and stress reduction
Listen to relaxing music
Healthy living:
Balance sleeping and eating
Create a balanced schedule that includes some breaks, exercise and social activity
Setting realistic study goals
On the day of exam
Prepare:
Get adequate sleep
Eat a moderate and healthy breakfast (and lunch)
Take it easy on caffeine
Arrive at the exam location early
Relax:
Do something relaxing the hour before the exam
Last minute cramming may cloud your course knowledge
Avoid classmates that could upset your composure by wanting to chat or go over last-minute information.
If anxiety increases while you wait for the exam to begin, use relaxation and visualization methods or distract yourself by thinking of your after-exam plans.
During the exam
First Impression
Organize Yourself
Tackling Exam Questions
(The author is Consultant -Psychiatrist ,Psymate Noida. The article is for imformation purpose only, please consult professionals before starting any medicaiton or therapy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)