EWS online application process in Delhi Private schools delayed by a week: Check new schedule, other details here

EWS process in Delhi: There is a week’s delay in the online process to apply for entry-level seats in private schools in Delhi under the EWS (economically weaker section), children with special needs (CWSN) and disadvantaged groups (DG) categories for the academic year 2022-23.A circular dated March 17 by the Directorate of Education stated that this process is now slated to begin on March 29. Previously, the process was scheduled to commence on March 22, when the applications would have begun online for the seats. Moreover, as per the previous schedule shared by the Directorate of Education on March 9, the last date for filing the applications would have been April 4. However, now, that date has been extended to April 12.

The results of the applications are decided through a computerised draw of lots, which was earlier going to be held on April 11, but has now been changed to April 19.

It is mandatory for Private Unaided Recognised Schools under the DSEAR, 1973, and Private Schools recognised under the RTE Act, 2009, to reserve 25% of the seats in entry-level classes, i.e. Pre-school or Pre-Nursery, Pre-Primary or KG and Class I, for EWS/DG students in accordance with the RTE Act of 2009. Moreover, the Department of Education said that for the academic year 2022-23, DoE-recognised Private Unaided Schools are supposed to allot 3% of the seats within this 25% for admission to Children with Disabilities.

On March 17 itself, the Department of Education had issued a circular to Private Schools in Delhi, extending the deadline for checking and raising objections (if any) regarding the entry levels and vacancies, etc, regarding EWS/DG and CWSN seats in their schools to March 22 from the previous last date of March 16. This could be a reason for the department resorting to delay the application process for the upcoming academic year.

While EWS category includes children belonging to families that earn less than Rs 1 lakh per annum, the DG category is meant for students from SC, ST and OBC non-creamy layer, orphans, transgender and children who are either living with or have been affected by HIV.