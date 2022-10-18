Evolving careers in management and research for a better world

By Rohit Dwivedi and Sitanshu Sekhar Das



A military officer, a bureaucrat of the government, a doctor in a hospital, a senior monk in a religious order, a minister in the government, and the production manager have one thing in common – and that is the ability to understand and respond to a complex problem. A problem that has more than one facet – people, technology, money, and time – making it challenging to find a solution that may resolve the problem at hand and lends a direction to move further ahead. To be an effective manager is not only to seek solutions but also to provide a sense of direction to move, making a manager demonstrate leadership qualities as well. Across different periods in the history and civilizational stages, the world seems to have evolved out of this process of human action and decision-making. And the nature of capability which enabled this progression is what Management is all about.

The famous western philosopher, Plato, described the trait and capabilities of a good King – as somebody who has a taste for and the desire to learn about all domains of knowledge, whether arts or sciences with an innate capability to act and resolve problems. Similarly, managers essentially need to be trained and equipped to understand a range of subjects yet have an unsatiated desire to work towards giving solutions. Solutions that could enable the overall growth and development of their organization, country, and the world. As a famous Indian Organizational Psychologist mentions, in one of his writings, to make the system more open than what it was and make it more embedded in the context. Now to make our world free of conflicts and ecologically responsible we need a cadre of managers who are willing to look at the bigger picture, establish interlinkages and dedicate themselves to organize and grow enterprises which are committed to the cause of sustainable development and ethical management.

The ability to identify a need and meaningfully respond to it by way of an organized solution is what makes managerial jobs all so engaging and exciting in the modern-day context. A career in management is generally understood as merely helping a company to earn profits by taking care of its different business processes. The rapidly evolving nature of technology seems to be forcing changes in the manner some of these businesses get done along with the equally difficult and complex nature of socio-economic problems in the society at large.

Let us bring home our points by acknowledging two cases:

It may be perceived that the only aspiration of the Indian managers is to work for the Fortune 500 companies and become globe trotters, there is a strong team of dreamers who decided to organize the sector and offer not only the generally outsourced services of janitors, security guards and other facilities management but also render dignity of job with professional working conditions and norms. Quess Corp, an Indian version of the “Intel Inside” of the services Industry, is the second largest private sector employer in India by employing about 4,70,000 people (second only to TCS). Quess Corp powers business operations for a range of multinational and national companies across the country and abroad. Around the time when the erstwhile global giants are struggling to revert back to normal after the pandemic, this Indian company is all set to enable India towards the next wave of growth and development by not only remembering the last woman or the man but taking them along.

Another is almost like watching a scene out of a recent Marvel movie. An AI Bot, a female named Ms. Tang Yu has been appointed as the CEO of the company NetDragon, a Chinese Metaverse Multiplayer Gaming Company to manage multi-billion worth of operations. NetDragon has led the global multiplayer gaming industry and reached a level to appoint a bot to grow the business even further.

Business management has been narrowly defined for a very long time as controlling the sub-functional domains of any large organization and assisting its owners in maximizing profits. But seldom do we get to make a point that the Practice and Research in Management is enabling us to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems. The domain of management which stands itself on the premise of a strong theory-practice relationship is helping us put together solutions that are unfathomable. Like in the case of Quess Corp, the company realized the immense potential of a large section of the population that needed to be organized with respect and equipped with appropriate skills and attitudes to contribute. And in the other case, a company which has been operating at the cutting edge of the computing generation – the metaverse – understands how important it would be to deploy a bot to deliver similar levels of company performance, as would be expected of any graduate straight out of a globally reputed institution.

Research and Practice of Management is a domain which helps us to learn how to solve complex real-life problems and negotiate for a solution which could result in gainful savings for the future. As Mr. Vijay Sivaram, CEO, Quess IT Staffing – Recruitment and Search puts it, on the road are standing two sets of people, standing opposite to each other, voicing their genuine concerns. On one side, are people who have been raising their demand to widen the road to ease the traffic congestion and improve their quality of urban life whereas on the other are people who stand hugging the trees and do not want those trees to be cut to widen the roads. He says, managing business for today is not about right or wrong only but further to decide and choose between two goods. Global civilizational challenges of climate change mitigation and rejuvenation, poverty & hunger, universal access to health, reduction of socio-economic disparity and inequity are the most pressing challenges. While scientists inside laboratories and out there on the field work tirelessly to provide most effective solutions it is left unto these capable managers to lay down the implementation and service outreach of the solution. Whether it is providing potable drinking water to Indian villagers or ensuring adequate nutrition to expecting mothers, the job of the managers is to seek an optimal solution and negotiate its implementation, either by Abbott or by equally organized and globally competitive Patanjali Ayurved.

Evolving careers in Management enable not only successful implementation of solutions but also channelizes the nature of motivation which may be required to render those solutions. In cases where the means and methods have already been successfully experimented, the managerial capability is to sustain the operations profitably and meaningfully. While in cases where the solutions and methods have not yet been experimented and need to be tested for their effectiveness, the need would be to get entrepreneurial and undertake the risks involved. The biggest challenge, however, remains to identify the potential young people who either remain myopic in their understanding of immediate gains and petty profits or are able to locate a bigger purpose in finding solutions to generational problems.

Along with the usual careers in management, there is a plethora of job profiles that have transformed managers from staid professionals to drivers of change. For Gen Z and Millennials, exciting opportunities exist in areas of management of diversity, equity, and inclusion, ethics, and sustainability. Roles such as diversity manager, sustainability advocate, employee well-being expert, learning and development facilitators, behavioural economics consultant, have removed the erstwhile distinction between disciplines and provides curious minds the opportunity to integrate multiple interests and values, while still specializing in a particular area of expertise. The business world was already moving towards integration of technology in the workplace, when this process was further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. New jobs that enable blending technology with human aspects have emerged. There are jobs in the areas of AI enablement, neuromarketing, gig economy management, social media management, that requires skills in technology, traditional management practices and evolving value systems.



