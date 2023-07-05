Even Indian ed-tech startups face challenges amidst rapid expansion the industry remain optimistic

Numerous Indian ed-tech startups, reaching a total of 478, have faced closure due to a variety of circumstances. Among the notable factors contributing to their shutdowns, a significant one is the absence of secured financial backing. Ed-tech brands are transforming the way students learn and acquire knowledge, offering innovative solutions and bridging the gap between traditional classroom education and the digital era, Gaurav Goel, co-founder, CEO, Toprankers, told FE education. “However, amidst this rapid expansion they face unique challenges such as infrastructural barriers, cultural diversity, user engagement, teacher training, and adapting to changing needs. By addressing these challenges, ed-tech brands can democratise access to quality learning and empower India’s youth for a brighter future,” he said.

The digital divide poses a significant hurdle for ed-tech brands operating in India. While urban areas enjoy reliable Internet connectivity and technological resources, rural regions face the limitations of inadequate infrastructure, resulting in unequal access to online learning opportunities. “To tackle this issue, ed-tech brands should proactively extend their services to remote areas and advocate for enhanced digital infrastructure, aiming to bridge the gap and ensure equal educational participation for all,” Goel explained, adding that faculty members at ed-tech brands can fail in their duties if they do not upgrade their skills continuously. It is necessary to upskill and train them to integrate technology effectively in the classroom.

As pandemic restrictions gradually eased, there has been a gradual transition back to conventional classroom learning. This transition is believed to have new hurdles for ed-tech companies that heavily depended on online education throughout the pandemic. “There is not enough ‘tech’ in Indian ed-tech to deliver scalable and impactful online learning. Instead, they focused on aggressive sales-driven strategies, leading to unsustainable acquisition costs and a lack of focus on the core objective of delivering quality education. Secondly, a major portion of the failures have been observed in the K-12 segment, where the ability to pay for educational services is limited,”Amit Choudhary, co-founder, CEO, saasguru, said.

Interestingly, the industry believes that this is an extraordinary time for the K-12 education sector, as the entire community of stakeholders, including principals, teachers, parents, and students, is witnessing an unprecedented pace of transformation. The National Education Policy 2020 has prioritised students as the focal point of policy design, resulting in remarkable innovations in content, teaching methods, infrastructure, and overall educational outcomes. “Every player involved, including ed-tech companies, has been assigned a distinct role in this new framework. In today’s dynamic landscape, adaptability and dedicated resources are essential to explore the best tools and techniques that provide a seamless learning experience for students, whether they are inside schools or at home. However, this progress does not come at the expense of physical schools, as they continue to be recognised as the safest and most conducive environments for our children’s learning,” Amit Kapoor, co-founder, Eupheus Learning, said.