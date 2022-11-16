EuroSchool opens new campus in Hyderabad

EuroSchool has announced plans to launch its 14th school in Kukatpally, India, as per an official statement. The campus will comprise tech-enabled classrooms, facilities in sports and performing arts, a 600-seater auditorium, child-friendly and kids’ play areas, and Artificial intelligence (AI) Lab, the statement said.

Furthermore, EuroSchool Hyderabad aims to offer children access to a world of experiential learning opportunities in an environment.

“Our campus is designed to accommodate 2,000 students from preschool to 12th standard and is affiliated to CBSE Board,” Rahul Deshpande, CEO, K12 Schools, Lighthouse Learning Group, said.

Furthermore, EuroSchool Hyderabad campus aims to offer the ASPIRE programme. “This is run in partnership with global institutions such as Barca Academy (football), Torrins, Helen O’ Grady, NBA Basketball Academy, Trinity College London offer activities such as yoga, robotics, dance and drama, music, sports, and specialised performing arts/languages,” it said.



