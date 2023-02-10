Eupheus Learning launches ‘The English Tree’ aligned with NEP 2020

Eupheus Learning, a school-focused distribution platform, has launched a series of English books called ‘The English Tree’ for the students of grades one to eight. The curriculum of the book series is based on ICSE and CBSE, an official release said.

According to the release, the book series is authored by Sutapa Basu and edited by Gillian Rosemary Hart. ‘The English Tree’ series aims to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations.

“‘The English Tree’ series focuses more on critical reading, creative writing, and language structure with a lot of ‘classical’ literature references. It is a combination that will help young learners to understand the language better at an early stage,” Sarvesh Srivastava, founder, managing director, Eupheus Learning, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the series aims to provide students with an opportunity for structured practice apart from the traditional grammar section.

‘The English Tree’ was recently launched in Kolkata, during a gathering where Basu and several other prominent educators, including principals, vice principals, and teachers, were present, the release added.