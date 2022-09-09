Eupheus Learning announces appointment of former Ratna Sagar director to chief advisor role

Ed-tech platform Eupheus Learning has appointed Ashok Mohan Zutshi as chief advisor of the company. At Eupheus Zutshi will be responsible for positioning the brand, an official statement said. Prior to joining Eupheus, Zutshi had been director at Ratna Sagar.

“While we started our journey 5 years back, with curriculum publishing as its core, we have rapidly expanded into other segments as well, with the emerging needs of the industry,” Sarvesh Srivastava, MD, founder, Eupheus Learning said.

He further added that for an impactful relationship with schools, content, technology, and services offered on a single platform will become increasingly important. “He will play a vital role in our ongoing transformation. His deep knowledge and experience in the industry will be invaluable as we strategise this change,” the MD noted.

“In a career spanning nearly five decades, Zutshi has held key leadership roles in some of the most prestigious organisations, including Ratna Sagar, Hemkunt, Thompson Press, and Frank Brothers, besides starting his own company,” the statement said.

“The founding team has evolved an impactful and sustainable business model with strong tenets of physical and digital intervention for K-12. While the addressable market is well identified, I think I’ll be able to with the founding team to truly unlock the strength of publishing with its partner network. They already have a reach into 20,000 schools out of which 7,500 are user schools. Right content, with right pricing and supply chain will help grow our business, both in current user schools as well as help recruit new schools,” Zutshi said.

The company aims to close FY23 with a 101.38% increase in gross revenue to Rs 290 crore from Rs 144 crore in FY22. In addition, the firm plans to expand its sales team from 200 people to 400 people by the end of this August. Besides, it aims to raise funds worth $50 million by the end of the third quarter.

Also Read: Delhi University builds Samarth eGov on AWS to transform governance in HEIs

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn