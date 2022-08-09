Eupheus Learning collaborates with AWS, launches NEP STAR School

Ed-tech platform Eupheus Learning has announced the launch of ‘NEP STAR School’, a new initiative in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to enable schools to seamlessly implement digital technologies as per the government’s National Education Policy (NEP 2020). According to an official statement, the ed-tech firm aims to create a learning environment for 400 schools across more than 110 cities in the pilot stage of the NEP STAR School initiative.

Furthermore, it added that all participating schools will receive hands-on support to improve learning outcomes, improve efficiency of school operations through technology. Eupheus Learning claims to align with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP 220)

It further added that this initiative aims to enable over 7,500 user schools of Eupheus Learning with a unified platform comprising content, Learning Management System (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) on a single sign-on.

“The NEP STAR School initiative aims at upgradation for schools on multiple levels – learners will benefit from integrated content and educators with teaching aid, technology will enable play-based and experiential content, and automation will help create efficiency around routine tasks like marking attendance of students and assigning homework,” Sarvesh Srivastava, founder, managing director, Eupheus Learning, said.

He further added that the initiative will help achieve a more positive impact on the learning outcomes through an integrated progress report for students, rather than relying only on assessments and examinations. “NEP STAR School will facilitate successful implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) mandate at schools, and help track and improve the overall learning environment,” Srivastava said.

According to the statement, the platform’s operating system (OS), learning environment and financial system run on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), which offers scalable compute capacity while SchoolMitra, which provides schools web and mobile application leverages Amazon Cognito for authentication, authorization, and user identity management.

