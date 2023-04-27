ETS partners with NISAU; launches TOEFL scholarship for Indian students pursuing higher education in UK.

ETS, the educational testing and assessment organisation, has partnered with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) to launch the ‘UK-India TOEFL Scholarship’. The aim of these scholarships is to offer financial assistance for a range of college-related costs, such as tuition fees, books, accommodation deposits, and transportation, among others. A committee consisting of NISAU, UK university officials, and industry organisations will be responsible for selecting the recipients of the scholarship. The deadline for Indian students to submit their applications for the scholarship is May 31st, 2023.

The scholarship is a part of the India@75, ETS@75, and India-UK ties celebrations and will support 25 Indian scholars who wish to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate studies at a UK university. The total value of the scholarships is $75,000 (Rs 60 lakh), and each selected candidate will receive a scholarship worth Rs 2.4 lac, the organisation claims.

“With ETS’s support, we are able to offer $75,000 worth of scholarships to 25 young Indians who will hopefully become the change makers of tomorrow. We are delighted to be able to play a small role in addressing the inequity that can often stop the best and brightest students from securing world-class UK education, Sanam Arora, Chairperson, NISAU, commissioner, UK’s international Higher Education Commission, said.

To apply for the scholarship, interested applicants must submit their TOEFL test scorecard, a 500-word essay on ‘Creating a social impact with a UK-based Education’, and their personal and academic achievements.

