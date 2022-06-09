ETS holds webinars with CBSE on test development, assessment design and item analysis

ETS, a private nonprofit educational research, assessment and learning organisation, has delivered a webinar series to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on test development, assessment design and item analysis which concluded on June 8.

Doug Baldwin, senior strategic advisor, and ugenio Gonzalez, principal research project manager, of ETS’s research and development division, created a set of four instructional videos for participants and led two live online question and answer sessions attended by approximately 90 CBSE staff and associates.

“These webinars provided a valuable opportunity to impart our expertise in assessment design, development, administration, interpretation and use to help advance educational assessment in the Indian education system,” Kadriye Ercikan, vice president, Research and Measurement Sciences said.

Ann Kennedy, director, Client Management, ETS and Joseph Emmanuel, academic director, CBSE, opened the online sessions where the ETS research team provided in-depth responses and insights to questions submitted by the CBSE attendees around the video series.

“We appreciate ETS’s time and thoroughness to deliver a series of videos and presentations that offer their decades of expertise in the test development space,” Emmanuel added.

