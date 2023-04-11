ETS announces changes to TOEFL, including shorter duration, immediate score release date.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will now only take less than two hours to finish, instead of the previous three-hour duration. Additionally, candidates will be able to view their official score release date immediately after completing the test, according to the Educational Testing Services (ETS). ETS, the organisation responsible for administering TOEFL and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), has unveiled a range of modifications to enhance the testing experience for participants. These alterations will go into effect from July 26th.

TOEFL is welcomed by more than 10,000 institutions in over 150 countries and is universally accepted in popular destinations like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98% of universities in the United Kingdom (UK). According to ETS, while the reading section will be shortened, the “independent writing task” will be replaced by the “writing for an academic discussion”. All unscored questions will also be removed from the exam.

Test takers will see their official score release date upon completion of the test, in addition to receiving real-time notification of changes to their score status. “TOEFL has been an industry standard for nearly six decades, and these enhancements further underscore its position. Most importantly, these enhancements were developed through the lens of our customers and stakeholders,” Amit Sevak, CEO, ETS, said.

The registration process has been simplified and for the first time test prices will be available in Indian rupees. “A simplified registration process will be available beginning July, 2023. Test takers can create an account and register for an available TOEFL iBT test date quicker and easier than ever before,” he said.

