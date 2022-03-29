ETS announces Amit Sevak as its CEO and next president

The Educational Testing Service ETS board of trustees has announced Amit Sevak as its president and chief executive officer. Sevak will begin his new role at ETS on June 15, 2022. Sevak will succeed Walt MacDonald, who has served as president and CEO since 2014.

“Amit will be an inspiration to colleagues and customers as the organization moves forward in its work to advance access, quality and equity in education and learning worldwide.” Jeffrey Sine, chair of the ETS board of trustees, said.

Prior to joining ETS, Sevak served as the chairman of Mindset Global. He has held leadership roles around the world, including at the University of Europe in Madrid, INTI International University and Colleges in Kuala Lumpur and Universidad Tecnológica de México (UNITEC) in Mexico City. He has also served with many nonprofits, including Cambiar Education, CitiBridge, and Education Design Lab.

“I have long believed in the incredible power of learning that is embodied in the mission of ETS,” Sevak said. “ETS enables education opportunities for millions of individuals all over the world,” he added.

