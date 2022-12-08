Essex Business School launches MSc in FinTech programme

Essex Business School at University of Essex has announced plans to launch a Masters in Science degree (MSc) in Financial Technology (FinTech), as per an official statement. According to it, the course offers three routes – finance, economics and computer science – depending on the focus and career aspirations of the student.

“Traditional masters in finance are not able to train students for the new challenges that technology is giving to the financial system. Fintech requires a specific programme merging these different perspectives,” Franco Fiordelisi, professor, banking and finance, University of Essex, said.

Furthermore, the programme aims to offer training on coding in Python. Students can choose modules of their interest, which includes investments, asset management, banking, risk management and monetary policy.

