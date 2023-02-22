ESS Global  announces launch of National Franchise Programme

ESS Global, a study abroad consultant has announced plans to launch a franchise model for Pan India, as per an official statement. Currently, franchises have been established in Noida and Jammu with a couple of branches in the pipeline for Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, it added. Furthermore, by the end of 2023, ESS Global plans to open 2-30 franchises and plan to have at least one in the next 2-3 years.

Furthermore, ESS Global aims to tap the ever-growing proportion of Indian students who plan to pursue further education for better and global opportunities. “It is expected that in the next five years, there will be a steep rise in the number of students opting for international universities for higher studies. With a well-spread franchisee model, ESS Global intends to provide easy access to their expertise and experience regarding student visa law and immigration to aspirants,” it said.

“There are many laws and regulations, future prospects, visa formalities, budget etc that need to be considered before taking the final decision. At ESS Global, we handhold our applicants to make the right choice. With our further expansion, we are sure that we will get an opportunity to work with a larger pool of students, going beyond the metro cities and covering even small towns and cities of India,” Rohit Sethi, Director, ESS Global said.