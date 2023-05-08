Erisha EduSupport onboards Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Erisha EduSupport, a Rana group company has onboarded Indian cricketer, Sourav Ganguly as its new Brand Ambassador. This is in alignment with the brand’s vision to provide training and mentorship to students across the globe as significant tools to enhance, equip, and empower students to fulfill their dreams of higher education in India as well as abroad.

“Sourav Ganguly has the ability to connect with the younger generation with his passion, energy, and influence making him the ideal ambassador for the company. His association with the company will not only enhance the brand’s reputation but also attract more students and thus propelling us further in our growth story,” Darshan Singh Rana, CMD, chairman, Rana Group, said.

Speaking about the collaboration Ganguly said, I believe education is a tool to create a wise generation who can serve the nation and is a solution to all problems. “Education is the key to a better future, and I believe that Erisha Edusupport is playing a crucial role in making quality education accessible to students across the country. Sourav Ganguly is a true icon and a source of inspiration for millions of people in India. His leadership and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the values of our organization. His association with Erisha Edusupport will help us reach out to a wider audience and establish ourselves as a trusted name in the field of education,” Sheetal Purohit, co-founder, COO, Erisha EduSupport, said.

Erisha EduSupport specializes in providing comprehensive mentoring services to students for competitive exams in India and abroad to help students reach their full potential and achieve their academic goals. The company is committed to helping students achieve their academic goals by providing expert guidance and support throughout their academic journey.

