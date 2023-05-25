Erisha EduSupport joins hands with Jaipur National University for educational opportunities

International educational services provider, Erisha EduSupport has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jaipur National University (JNU) in Rajasthan, to promote understanding and goodwill, academic and professional development opportunities, and broaden student experience and horizons.

This collaboration aims to create a strong platform that empowers students with enhanced educational opportunities and equips them with the necessary skills to excel in the global arena. Under the MoU, several activities will be initiated including educational exchange, scholarships, and financial aid programmes, and student engagement opportunities.

“We offer mentorship to JNU students, guiding them towards their dreams of studying abroad and excelling in campus recruitment. Whether it’s providing support for their higher education journey in prestigious international universities or bridging the academic-industry gap to enhance their employability skills, we are dedicated to helping students fulfill their aspirations” Sheetal Purohit, co-founder, COO, Erisha EduSupport, said.

The MOU between Erisha EduSupport and Jaipur National University represents a major step forward in their shared commitment to revolutionising education and empowering students with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the 21st century. an official release said. Together, they aim to create an educational ecosystem that nurtures talent, encourages innovation, and prepares students to face the challenges of a rapidly evolving world, it added.

