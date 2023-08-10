Ericsson and TSSC set up Center of Excellence in Delhi to upskill students

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) have announced the launch of a Center of Excellence (CoE) at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). The CoE will train students on 5G and emerging technologies along with job placements post the completion of the selected module by the student. Around 300 students will receive the training in the first year of the programme, an official release said.

Ericsson together with TSSC aims to address the skill gap in the telecom sector by providing training and skill development to students in addition to providing career opportunities. The modules being offered to students include training to be a 5G network engineer, technical training for handheld devices and for IOT Devices/Systems as well as line assembly of telecom products. The industry approved training modules include theory lessons as well as hands on practical training for the students in the Skill Labs set up in the CoE.

“TSSC is on a mission to enhance the baseline skills for telecom professionals and aspirants across India. With the invaluable support of Ericsson, we have been able to establish a first-of-its kind Centre of Excellence for telecom in Delhi towards fulfilling this objective. The CoE is designed to maximise the learning potential of the local youth with a keen focus on inclusivity and technical skill development,” Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council, said.

This initiative will help bridge the skills gap in the industry while providing opportunities for underserved students to build a career in the telecom sector in India, Nitin Bansal, head, Ericsson India and head, Network Solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said.

The Ericsson-TSSC CoE in Delhi is an example of this commitment towards creating robust eco systems by creating a trained workforce in India, the release noted.