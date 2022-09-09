Entrepreneurial mindset needs to be inculcated among students, says Sisodia￼

Students should be inculcated with an entrepreneurial mindset from the school level and they should be nurtured to become “job providers” instead of “job seekers”, Manish Sisodia, Delhi deputy chief minister, said on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

According to an official statement, the deputy chief minister conducted a surprise inspection at a government school. Sisodia said that schools need to prepare job providers with futuristic vision, who can create new age jobs with their businesses.

“With their innovative business ideas, students of Delhi government schools will create such jobs which are unimaginable. Glad to see government school students dreaming about starting businesses at such a young age,” he said.

Sisodia further stated that the Delhi government will provide support to the students who aim to become entrepreneurs. “Girl students are dreaming of being business women and they are eager to experiment in their respective field. The Delhi government will support this passion and determination of students,” he said.

The deputy chief minister reviewed the progress of educational activities and implementation of the happiness curriculum, entrepreneurship mindset curriculum and ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum.

With inputs from PTI.

