Enhancing social-emotional learning in digital classrooms through ed-tech.

By Nirvaan Birla

The first five years of life are the most rapid for growth and development because, according to a World Bank study, a person’s brain develops by the time they are five years old (or 90% of its total capacity). Because of this, giving kids the right social and emotional learning in their formative years can aid in their progress across all four of their major developmental domains: motor, communication, and language, cognitive, and social, and emotional. Each of these facets of child development is essential for encouraging kids’ healthy development.

Modern students’ ideal development has emerged to emphasis on psychological development in particular. With varied learning styles and needs in mind, the introduction of edtech has changed how students think about learning in order to further encourage their engagement and communication, aid their focus, and make learning easier for them. Edtech improves learning possibilities while supporting students’ social and emotional development, paving the way for them to develop into upbeat, responsible, and aware adults.

Key advantages of social and emotional learning:

Improves academic performance: It is indisputably true that kids with more advanced psychological abilities typically perform better. In actuality, there is a direct correlation between academic success and emotional development. Through social and emotional learning, students gain soft skills that change their perspective on education and, in turn, improve their academic achievement.

Enhances interactivity: There are times when kids struggle to get along with their classmates or find it difficult to cooperate and work as a team. Here, social and emotional learning is put to use to help the kids forge closer ties with their family members, teachers, and friends. They are able to develop the necessary communication skills as a result, which will be beneficial as they age.

Increased potential for future achievement: Future success is more likely thanks to social and emotional learning, which helps kids become more prepared for problems by teaching them how to control their emotions, set goals, and make decisions. Although enhancing children’s social and emotional skills is the major goal of cognitive education, the same skills frequently prove helpful as adults, enabling them to successfully navigate problems in their adult relationships, friendships, or employment.

Education technology and emotional literacy: fostering ideal child development

Personalized learning: The major objective of social and emotional education is to establish a learning environment that is student-centered and takes into account each person’s preferences and needs. Edtech gives teachers the tools they need to design a personalized learning environment for each student. As a result, it is possible for the teachers to create a learning plan that takes each student’s psychological requirements and interests into account. Children who feel invested and interested in their education as a result of using personalised learning paths learn more socially and emotionally.

Monitoring progress: With the use of edtech tools, teachers can now keep track of each student’s cognitive growth and modify their lesson plans as appropriate. Before educational technology, keeping track of each child’s development was a time-consuming and arduous effort. However, edtech has made it much easier for teachers to assess each student’s present progress and deal with any issues or worries as necessary.

Relationship-building: As students advance in their academic careers and are exposed to cooperation and group activities, they gain the ability to form relationships. Additionally, the development of edtech has made it simpler to plan such enjoyable and stimulating group activities, providing students with an opportunity to develop their interpersonal and communication skills.

Social and emotional learning: A route to healthy child development from infancy to adulthood, social and emotional learning is unquestionably beneficial for kids. It not only encourages students to form close bonds with one another and adopt a positive viewpoint, but it also equips them with the skills necessary to make informed decisions and successfully manage their emotions.

Also Read Teachmint launches the Teachmint Changemakers Council to drive NEP readiness at-scale

The introduction of edtech has further impacted the concept of social and emotional learning for pupils. Edtech has paved the way for children to become self-assured, responsible, and thoughtful adults by improving learning opportunities to promote children’s optimal growth.

The author is founder of Birla Brainiacs. Views are personal.