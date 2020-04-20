Enhance your skills during lockdown! Enroll for free online courses offered by Harvard University

A set of 67 courses has been unlocked for free access during the lockdown by the university. (Reuters)

In a bid to help people enhance their skills during the lockdown and maintain social distancing effectively, top American varsity Harvard has thrown open its online courses completely free of cost. A set of 67 courses has been unlocked for free access during the lockdown by the university. Top courses criss-crossing all the streams including arts, science and business can be availed by visiting the website of the university. The courses which range from a duration of as short as one week to a maximum of 12 week cover varied subjects including programming, health, medicine, art, design, business, humanity, and others. The detailed course structure including the content and theme of the course has been mentioned below the title of the course on the varisty’s website for the perusal of students and professionals.

In tune with the high bar set by the university, the courses may demand complete dedication and concentration on the part of the students. However, apart from the information about the courses, the university has also mentioned the level of difficulty, average duration of course and the level of commitment needed for an individual course. People at different levels and according to the time and commitment they can dedicate can choose a suitable course from the list.

Apart from students and working professionals who can hone their skill set, the website offers many courses which could be availed by people who have high curiosity. For instance, one of the courses on the website is named “Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the next pandemic”. The course delves into the health crisis which had engulfed a lot of African countries into its grip. It also describes the action plan adopted by the governments across the world to control the spread of the virus. Findings like these could be similar to what the world is going through during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless of your work profile or area of study, effective communication with your peers can help you reach a different ladder of success. A comprehensive course titled “Rhetoric: The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking” can also be availed free of cost. Interested people can visit the website and under the catalogue of Online Learning can select the course of their interest. A submission application will also need to be filled before you get access to the live classes and study material.