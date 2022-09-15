Govt working to improve infrastructure for engineering study, says PM Modi on Engineer’s Day

India is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers contributing to nation building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while greeting people on Engineer’s Day, September 15, 2022.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister tweeted “Greetings to all engineers on Engineers Day. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges.”

“On Engineers Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves,” he added.

In addition, the PM also posted a snippet from one of his Mann Ki Baat broadcasts where he talked about the subject.

Engineer’s Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

With inputs from PTI.

