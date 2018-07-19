Encrypted test papers for CBSE board examination from 2019? Here is what you should know

In the month of March after the news about the two paper leaks surfaced, the board decided to conduct a re-test for Class 12th Economics paper, but not for Class 10th Maths paper.

In the wake of multiple incidents of leak of board exam question papers earlier this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to use encrypted question papers starting 2019 to curb the menace. Incidents like the Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics question paper leaks earlier this year caused major embarrassment for CBSE. In the month of March after the news about the two paper leaks surfaced, the board decided to conduct a re-test for Class 12th Economics paper, but not for Class 10th Maths paper. They stated that the mathematics question papers were leaked only in the Delhi region so no re-test would be conducted.

According to a report in The Indian Express, each exam centre will be provided with login details and the question papers will be printed in the school, photocopied and then distributed. As per current practice, the papers were printed and kept in the banks but under the new system the paper will be printed just a few minutes before the exam. The same process was put to practice by the board earlier this year but failed as the exams centres were not properly equipped for the same. The board exams were later conducted using the old method.

Anurag Tripathi, CBSE secretary, said, “As a pilot project, we did this (used the encrypted system) for the class X compartment exam. There was no problem with it. We realised that the number of (test) centres were fewer — just 32. For the board examinations, we have almost 4,500 exam centres and close to 30 lakh children, so the board is deliberating on providing infrastructure at the examination centres.” He added that the board would also provide a “printed set of question papers in the banks in case of an emergency” like technical glitches.

In addition to the above, logistical support will also be provided to the examination centres for the proper implementation of the system. In order to carry out the process smoothly, centres will require equipment like a computer, printers, internet connection, photocopier and continuous power supply.