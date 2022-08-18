Enactus UBS, KIT partner to develop rechargeable solar lamp project for rural India

Enactus team of Universal Business School, Mumbai, (Enactus UBS) in partnership with Enactus team of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany (Enactus KIT) have developed a standalone rechargeable solar lamp with integrated solar panels, that aims to provide renewable energy solution to low-income households of underprivileged communities who do not have access to grid electricity.

According to the official statement, the initiative, named Project SonaLight, was recently featured in the Enactus Race for Climate Action Top 12 projects of 2022. The statement added that Enactus UBS has engaged in the product design process to produce a more efficacious solar-rechargeable lamp, guided by the insights of a rigorous customer and market analysis to better suit the needs to their prospective target regions in Maharashtra and facilitate the expansion of SonaLight.

“This product provides an effective and affordable lighting solution to rural communities of India which still do not have adequate access to electricity. The current product was developed by Enactus UBS’s partner, Enactus KIT. However, to further enhance the feasibility, affordability, and utility of the product, Enactus UBS is redesigning the lamp,” Asha Bhatia, director- research and faculty in charge of Enactus at Universal Business School, said.

Further, the statement said that these standalone solar lamps will be sold to the target consumer group through a simple rent-to-buy system by local entrepreneurs who will act as SonaLight’s representative and will also engage in any maintenance/ repair works.

Additionally, a pilot run of project SonaLight is currently being organised in Lumding, Assam, the statement added, saying that the project further aims to expand to a new target region in rural regions of the Pune district of Maharashtra.

Enactus is an international non-profit organisation and operates as experiential learning platform dedicated to developing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators.

