Enabling and empowering women learners for tech careers

– By Oindrila Talapatra

Education has always been the key to developing careers and without technical education in today’s times, no handicap can be removed. It is absolutely important to make education decentralized; and more so, technical education for women learners.

Ever since the Industrial Revolution 1.0 of 1760, we have seen the fight for equal wages, equal opportunities and equal asks prevail. Although as we are heading towards Industrial Revolution 4.0, we must acknowledge the fact that much remains to be done in the field of empowering women learners for Tech careers.

According to a statistics of 2020, women hold only 20% of the total tech positions globally, and the percentage of women in STEM jobs in India only accrues to a total of 14%.

It is seen that the number of women students in the field of science and technology are growing, but still it is not as huge as can be counted or shown as a case study. It is noticed that in elementary level, till about the time when every subject is compulsory to study, the study of technical subjects remain equally distributed between boys and girls. However, as they grow up and by the time they move up to graduation, even fewer women opt for STEM education, which limits them from making a career choice of their want.

A part of the challenge is our age-old, traditional mindset and sensitization that either deems women fit for homely duties or careers away from Scientific or Technical forte.

The other aspect, of course, is the unavailability of sources and funds to make these talented young girls or those that might be considered tough. believe in themselves and study the subjects of their choice, this is where Edunet Foundation comes in to the picture as we work on the premise that education ought to be decentralized and technical education be prioritized amongst women students to make it a pathway for holistic development. Our aim is to be accessible to all those young ladies who may not be aware of various technical courses available to them or are unable to pursue due to various reasons. We provide students (especially women) a platform to connect with the right kind of education that can further help us achieve a gender equal ecosystem we have been talking about for so long.

It is high time that a supportive and gender-equal society is promoted to bridge the gap; together with doing as much as possible in encouraging equal participation of women in technology.

Stereotypes must be broken with a “growth mindset” in the environment around young women and the entire ecosystem to make a difference. Empowerment of women cannot be solely basis legal rights – it should instead be about having a society that lets its members grow with fairness, equality, and compatibility across all the socio-economic and cultural aspects.

The author is marketing and communications manager, Edunet Foundation.

