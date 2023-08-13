Empowering your financial future; why finance knowledge is key to success

By Ankit Shyamsukha

Life is full of exciting adventures, and amidst all the fun, let’s not forget the crucial aspect that will shape your future – financial literacy. In this fast-paced world, understanding finance isn’t just reserved for accountants or experts; it’s essential for every individual, whether you are a student or part of the working class. So, let’s embark on a journey to discover why finance knowledge is your secret weapon for a successful future!

Your Money, Your Life

Think of finance knowledge as your superpower in managing your hard-earned money. As you transition into adulthood, you’ll encounter various financial decisions – from budgeting for your college expenses to planning for your dream vacation or even investing for the future. Understanding the principles of finance empowers you to make wise choices and take control of your life.

The Secret to a Stress-Free Future

Picture this – a life where you’re financially secure, able to pursue your dreams without constant worries. Sounds fantastic, right? Well, that’s the magic of finance knowledge. By learning about financial planning, investment strategies, and managing debts wisely, you can build a solid foundation for a stress-free future, irrespective of your degree or profession.

A study by the National Institute of Financial Management found that individuals with basic financial literacy reported lower stress levels and higher overall life satisfaction compared to those with little to no financial knowledge.

Financial Freedom for the Modern Age

In today’s digital world, opportunities and risks abound. Finance knowledge is your compass to navigate the sea of investment options and financial products out there. It empowers you to invest wisely, grow your wealth, and secure your financial freedom.

According to a report by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), individuals who actively engage in financial education tend to make better financial decisions, leading to greater wealth accumulation over time.

Unlocking the Entrepreneurial Spirit

Are you dreaming of starting your own venture or side hustle? Finance knowledge is the catalyst that can transform your ideas into reality. By understanding the ins and outs of financial statements, cash flow management, and funding options, you’ll be better equipped to build a thriving business.

Research conducted by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) indicates that entrepreneurs with a strong financial background are more likely to succeed in their ventures, with a higher survival rate compared to those without financial knowledge.

The Power of Smart Investing

Investing isn’t just for the seasoned traders; it’s for you too! Finance knowledge empowers you to understand the world of stocks, mutual funds, and other investment vehicles. According to NSE, individuals with financial knowledge have a higher propensity to invest in the stock market, potentially opening doors to wealth creation.

A survey conducted by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that individuals who underwent financial education were 1.8 times more likely to invest in the stock market compared to those without such education.

Money and Relationships

Let’s face it, money can be a sensitive topic in relationships. Whether you’re managing finances as a couple or helping your family with financial decisions, having finance knowledge can foster healthier money conversations and build stronger bonds.

A study by the American Psychological Association found that financial disagreements are one of the leading causes of stress in relationships. By having financial literacy, couples reported having better communication and greater trust in handling their finances together.

Mastering Debt Management

Many young individuals face the burden of student loans or credit card debts. By mastering the art of debt management through financial education, you can create a plan to pay off debts strategically and avoid falling into financial traps.

According to a survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education, young adults who have received financial education are more likely to avoid excessive debts and exhibit responsible borrowing habits.

Planning for the Golden Years

Retirement might seem eons away, but it’s never too early to start planning for it. Finance knowledge helps you understand retirement options, such as provident funds or pension plans, ensuring you can enjoy your golden years comfortably.

A report by the World Bank states that countries with higher levels of financial literacy tend to have higher retirement savings rates, leading to more financially secure retirees.

The founder is CEO, ICA Edu Skills, and founder, IDCM.