Employer branding; a path to career advancement and global opportunities.

By Richa Telang

Today’s competitive job market makes talent attraction and retention monumental tasks that require continuous efforts. That’s where employer branding comes into play. Employer branding encompasses employer perception, their values, culture, and benefits. A robust employer brand not only aids in talent attraction but also boosts employee engagement and loyalty, therefore enhancing the overall trust, environment, and brand image.

When you invest in your employer brand, you solidify the foundation of your company and establish the vision and impact you aim to drive in your industry. It emphasises the expectations between you and the talent, making it an integral undertaking for every organisation.

Employer branding sports a large breadth of career opportunities that are unique and industry-agnostic. Let’s take a look at some of the most sought-after roles in the industry.

The Employer Branding Manager:

This role is the jack-of-all-trades in the realm of employer branding. They collaborate closely with top leaders to deliver multi-faceted projects across various platforms. From crafting compelling social media campaigns to engaging in meaningful one-on-one interactions, they take charge of creating and maintaining the employer brand. They also conduct in-depth research to understand what employees truly want and keep a vigilant eye on the company’s reputation as an employer.

The Marketing and Communications Specialist:

In this role, individuals design and execute marketing campaigns that shed a light on the employer brand. They are the creative geniuses behind the captivating content on a company’s website, social media platforms, and other marketing channels. Their goal is to entice potential candidates and keep current employees engaged and excited.

The Organisation Effectiveness & Wellness Manager:

Going beyond the traditional HR functions, this role prioritises the holistic well-being of the team. They shape a supportive work environment, encourage healthy habits, and provide resources for mental and emotional wellness. When employees feel valued and appreciated, it heightens engagement, productivity, and overall satisfaction. The Organisation Effectiveness & Wellness Manager plays a vital role in shaping the culture and success of the organisation.

The Talent Management Specialist:

Known as the talent mavens of the employer branding world, Talent Management Specialists focus on creating a work environment that incites positivity and boosts employee well-being. They develop programs that elevate employee experience and foster seamless communication and collaboration between the people and the company.

Can You Do This?

While a post-graduation in management is preferred, your skillset can help you land a great role in employer branding. Start with gaining mastery over HR processes, marketing, people management, and communication. Any experience in employer branding, marketing, or communication will add weight to the qualification. Keep track of the latest employee-employer dynamics, demands, a pulse on the talent market, and any insights from credible sources.

Employer branding will require you to bring together your communication, analytical, and creative skills and work with people across ranks to drive an accurate employer representation.

You will need to hone a research-led mindset and a passion for human topics like diversity, inclusion, equity, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and more. If you are also an expert with social media, performance marketing, and Google Analytics, it can help you amplify talent engagement and level up the employer branding strategy.

Get Yourself Noticed!

Sharpen your skills: Seek out courses, workshops, and internships to further develop the required skills.

Get hands-on experience: Improve your skills by working on campaigns or managing social media channels for companies as an intern or trainee. It will help you pitch yourself better and establish your knowledge of the market.

Expand your network: Network with industry professionals after events such as conferences, panel discussions, or better yet, workshops. You can also connect with experts on platforms like LinkedIn.

Stay ahead of the game: Employer branding is a dynamic field, constantly evolving with new trends and strategies. Stay informed by reading industry publications, attending webinars, and actively participating in discussions.

Consider advanced education: While a bachelor’s degree in HR, marketing, communications, or business is typically sufficient, pursuing a master’s degree can open doors to higher career prospects and advancement opportunities.

Compensation for your Expertise

Like in all roles, compensation through organisations, experiences, and regions. As an employer branding manager in India, you can make anywhere between 10-13 lakhs per annum. In the United States, the compensation increases to $80,000 to $96,000 per year.

Remember, employer branding offers incredible opportunities to make a real impact on both individuals and the organisation as a whole. It could be a unique and even a niche field but with a wide scope to work with organisations of different scales and unlock your career advancement accordingly. So, if you are passionate about changing how people work and making a difference, employer branding could be your calling.

The author is founder and CEO of TrueBlue Advisory. Views are personal.