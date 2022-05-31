Emerson partners with IITB-Monash Research Academy for sustainable innovation

Emerson and Indian IITB-Monash Research Academy has collaborated for research ties to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The signed umbrella agreement marks a step towards a sustainable future through technology and innovation.

The partnership would focus on research related to themes such as artificial intelligence and advanced computational modelling, circular economy, clean energy, health sciences, and sustainable society.

“The imperative to navigate a transition to a sustainable future, especially with India’s own ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2070, means that research into sustainability has growing importance. At Emerson, part of our environmental sustainability strategy is partnering with academic institutions to drive sustainable innovation, and I am confident that our collaboration with IITB-Monash Research Academy would result in next-generation scalable and commercially viable solutions,” Amit Paithankar, vice president – Advanced Design Center and managing director – South Asia, Emerson said.

“Both industry and academy are key players in the transition to a sustainable society and we are grateful for industrial partners like Emerson, whose support helps us scale our program, create more PhDs, and further our progress on sustainable innovation. Collaborations such as this help bridge the skill gap between what industry needs and educational institutes produce,” MS Unnikrishnan, CEO of IITB-Monash Research Academy, said.

