Emerson India and TERI SAS will set up CoE to boost sustainability efforts in India

Emerson has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) to setup a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to conduct sustainability research, a trust set up by TERI as a not-for-profit research institute and granted the ‘deemed to be university’ status by University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Emerson Centre of Excellence for Sustainability studies will be setup at the TERI SAS premises in Delhi and promote and strengthen research-based learning in key areas of sustainability and climate. This joint initiative will also help in producing a highly talented and informed pool of executives capable of taking on research studies in fields such-resources use and management, natural-human systems, policy and governance, environment and development and sustainability engineering and biotechnology.

“Emerson has been globally following our ‘Greening of, Greening by, and Greening with’ framework to strategize and translate the purpose into ground-level, actionable sustainability initiatives. Research in sustainability has a growing importance and companies have to align their ESG efforts towards the impending need for a sustainable future,” Amit Paithankar, managing director, Emerson Asia Pacific, said.

An increasing number of corporations and research institutes are turning to India for research and development that will deliver high impact solutions in areas of sustainability. Keeping this in consideration, leading corporations today are focusing their environment, social and governance (ESG) programs to support research initiatives through collaborative projects with educational institutes and academia. These institutions mainly focus on challenges of achieving sustainable development by making a paradigm shift in research and education.

“While this joint research initiative will benefit from Emerson’s global expertise in the area, it will extensively leverage TERI SAS ‘s cutting edge, state-of-the art research techniques and tools to boost sustainability solutions for India. In addition to this, TERI SAS will also draw from its extensive experience in sustainability working across sectors and practices in India,” Prateek Sharma, vice chancellor, TERI SAS.

Emerson has chosen to partner and support the set up and also provide the operating cost of the Emerson Centre of Excellence for Sustainability towards this objective as a part of a long-term collaborative relationship with TERI SAS, which will be reviewed on a periodic basis, based on the deliverables and outcomes achieved.

With inputs from PTI.

