Emeritus partners with NUS Business School to launch CSO programme in India

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School in collaboration with education platform Emeritus has announced a launch of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) programme, an executive education online programme for residents in India, according to an official statement.

The CSO programme, developed by NUS faculty, aims to help and address the need for skilled strategic leaders, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, the programme is split into three core courses with in-depth video lectures from distinguished NUS Business School faculty, along with live sessions with industry practitioners. The programme will start on March 28, 2023, and registration closes on February 14, 2023. Interested applicants can visit the official website to apply, it added.

Additionally, the 9-month CSO programme is claimed to be developed for senior-level professionals with over 10 years of work experience who are looking to develop their strategic decision-making skills to address an ever-changing business climate, it added.

The CSO programme aims to help senior executives, including HODs and CXOs, to apply their learning and frameworks for strategic leadership that are relevant across industries and domains. “The role of chief strategy officer has taken on greater significance in recent times, with the growing need for businesses to keep pace with the challenges of disruption and the demands of a fast-changing marketplace,” Jai Arya, head, executive education, NUS Business School, said.

After completing the programme, participants will receive a digital certificate of completion from NUS Business School and be invited to an optional graduation and networking event, which will take place at NUS Business School in Singapore, the statement added.