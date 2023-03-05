Embracing gender equality in higher education

By Lakshmi Iyer

International Women’s Day is a day to reflect on the progress that women have made in various walks of life and also the challenges that lie ahead. When women have access to education, healthcare, job opportunities, families and communities flourish.

I grew up in a conservative household, however from an early age, I was taught the value of education and the difference it could make to one’s life, especially as a woman. Academic performance was non-negotiable at home.

I had an excellent role model in my mother, who was an academic herself and always encouraged me to pursue both academics and a career. It is she who instilled the love of reading and literature in me. As a career woman, things were much more difficult for her. Nonetheless, despite being in a traditional patriarchal household, she managed to balance her career well. Amidst all this, she continued to dream big for me, and little did I know then that I would have a fulfilling career in higher education being a counsellor and commentator shaping the lives of students aspiring to study overseas.

This year, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, with the theme “Embrace Equality,” it is worth reflecting how we can help shape a world of equality and recognition for women in higher education.This includes eliminating gender bias for a girl child right from the parenting stage, such as assuming she will prefer a doll over an airplane as a toy or that Arts will be her first choice over Science subjects.

As someone who has studied abroad, I can assure you that the experience can be valuable in more than one way. I earned my Master’s degree at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, back then and as an international student in the United Kingdom, it opened my eyes to the freedom and options that were available to women, away from the constant scrutiny of men or being subjected to imposed stereotypes.

Today, laws and policies are in place to ensure that women and girls have equal access to opportunities. There is still a lack of female representation in higher education institutions, especially in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). This could be because policies are not always effectively implemented.

To achieve true gender parity in higher education, we must first address the systemic barriers that prevent women and girls from accessing and succeeding in higher education with initiatives like mentorship programs at education institutions and workplaces, scholarships for women particularly in STEM, and also concentrate on efforts to increase the representation of women in key decision-making roles in higher education.

Studies have shown that when more women enroll in higher education, the economy grows as more jobs are created. Furthermore, gender equality in higher education helps to create a more diverse and inclusive learning environment, which is beneficial not only for women, but also for society as a whole.

Furthermore, the United Nations Observance of International Women’s Day recognises the importance of protecting women’s rights in digital spaces as well.

As women’s lives start to shift online for access to education, work, and social activities, violence against women has rapidly increased. According to one global study, the prevalence ranges from 16 to 58%.

As a woman leader, I firmly believe that rather than just relying on men to open doors for us in the workplace, it is our responsibility to mentor and support one another.

As leaders we must also make concentrated efforts to educate the workforce on gender biases and how to deal with them. This, in my opinion, is critical if we are to truly make our workplaces more inclusive.

The author of this article is managing director, SI-UK and SI-Ireland.