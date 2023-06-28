EMBIBE launches ‘EMBIBE Lens’, a new state-of-the-art 3D learning app 

EMBIBE, AI-powered learning platform, has announced the launch of EMBIBE Lens app, an AI-led text-to-visual learning app with the aim to revolutionise students’ understanding of complex subjects by transforming any textbook into 3D models and videos. With this cutting-edge app, students across the country can now easily scan any concept and gain a deeper, immersive understanding of that concept, paving the way for comprehensive academic learning, an official release said.

As per the release, Lens is a proprietary innovation which will enable students to access the concepts from all education boards for free. By utilising their smartphone cameras, students can scan any book or any paragraph, select any concept and witness life-like high-definition 3D visuals with annotations coming alive before their eyes for simplified learning. The subjects they can use the app for are Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

In addition, through EMBIBE Lens, students will also be able to ace India’s highly competitive medical and engineering entrance exams by mastering STEM concepts and enhancing their learning experience.

Some of the key features of EMBIBE Lens are that it revolutionises learning through Interactive 3D models, empowering students to explore various subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics. Unlike traditional classroom settings, this innovative tool enables independent learning, as students can delve into concepts through related videos that bring ideas to life.

Another feature is Simulations and immersive learning provided by EMBIBE Lens that benefits both students and teachers, especially those in remote areas, by integrating advanced technology into education. Even schools without smart boards or laptops can now offer immersive learning opportunities by enhancing their understanding of complex scientific phenomena and mathematical principles. Basically, EMBIBE Lens serves as a portable guide for the educational fraternity.

Moreover, EMBIBE Lens incorporates Auto-detection of concepts and annotated labels technology to identify and present relevant information, along with annotated labels that help students establish connections between concepts and diagrams effortlessly. This comprehensive tool significantly facilitates a deeper understanding of specific topics for both teachers and students.

The app is currently available in English and Hindi, and is committed to expanding its language support to ensure accessibility for students and teachers in more languages in the near future. Moreover, the app is continuously evolving and will soon introduce additional features such as question scanning and doubt resolution to further assist students in their learning journey.