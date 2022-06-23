Electric One launches EV Center of Excellence ‘Skill Next’ at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies

Electric One Mobility has launched Electric Vehicle Center of Excellence (COE)- Skill Next at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad. This was disclosed by Amit Das, founder and CEO, Electric One Mobility Private Limited.

The Center of Excellence is aimed to educate, engage and elevate students to be future-ready in a changed EV environment. This certification and curriculum based experiential program at the centre will cater to the much-needed skills amongst students for the ever-growing futuristic segment of electric vehicles. It will provide professional and academic opportunities in the coming years.

“With EV enhancing careers and tech-innovation capabilities of India’s talent for a better future of everyone is Electric One’s mission as the EV industry’s pioneering cheerleader. Students represent the future of society and nurturing bright technical minds with the latest EV technologies and growth opportunities in an experiential manner is indeed the need of the hour today. Electric Vehicle Technology, Testing and Homologation, localisations and optimisation and effecting distribution and retailing are amongst top ranked growth superstar segments in terms of career and education,” Amit Das, founder and CEO, Electric One Mobility said.

Electric One’s “Skill Next” is strategically backed by 20 plus Indian OEMs and supported by German Research Institutes and Innovation Centers. The program will offer a gamut of things such as certification, curriculum based credits, live projects, start-up opportunities and funding along with great career and higher education opportunities.

