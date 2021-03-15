Elearnmarkets.com starts infrastructure as a service to market experts

To overcome this trust deficit and make the best mentors available to small individual investors, Elearnmarkets.com created a tech infrastructure including a webinar platform, learning management system and a dedicated support system for learners on both the web and an app.

Elearnmarkets.com, the financial market education ecosystem major, has launched a new initiative that provides infrastructure as a service to market experts. Market veterans who have hands-on experience and real-life learning, but don’t possess the expertise on how to pass on their learning set to the audience at large, can benefit from this initiative.

Elearnmarkets.com was the first stock market education platform to discover that this industry in India is very unstructured and fragmented. Because of the volatile structure of the market and the lack of credibility of financial experts, there has been a lack of trust in investors.

To overcome this trust deficit and make the best mentors available to small individual investors, Elearnmarkets.com created a tech infrastructure including a webinar platform, learning management system and a dedicated support system for learners on both the web and an app.

Vineet Patawari, co-founder of Elearnmarkets.com, said, “India has a lot of hidden talent, and the same is applicable when it comes to traders or investors. There are a lot of traders or investors who have great practical knowledge and have become successful in their life. We provide a platform for all such traders and investors to share their knowledge and practical learning so that people who are enthusiast about financial markets can learn from them at a reasonable cost.”

This also benefits the trainers as they get access to a larger audience base, marketing support for their courses and a loyal long-term customer base. The trainer list of Elearnmarkets.com has names such as Premal Parekh, Varinder Bansal, R Balakrishnan, Kunal Saraogi, and others.