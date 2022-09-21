scorecardresearch
Maha CM Shinde formulates group of ministers for NEP implementation

The group will be headed by Shinde himself and will comprise deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others.

Written by PTI
Updated:
The ministerial working group will conduct periodical review of the progress in the implementation of the NEP.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday formed a working group of ministers for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), officials said.

The group will be headed by Shinde himself and will comprise deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar.

A task force on the NEP headed by Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, set up by the Maharashtra government, has recommended upgradation of polytechnic degree courses, statutory provisions for foreign universities and a committee on teacher training, among others, said a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Also Read

The ministerial working group will conduct periodical review of the progress in the implementation of the NEP, it added. 

Also Read: University of South Australia develops bachelor degree programme on digital business

