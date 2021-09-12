‘Eklavya Series’: CBSE launches online interactive programme for Science and Maths

This would begin from September 26

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE): An interactive online learning programme has been launched by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, and this programme is called the ‘Eklavya Series’. The aim of this series is to demonstrate how conceptual teaching can be implemented in the classrooms. To create this series, the education board paired up with IIT Gandhinagar, according to a report in The Indian Express. The report has also cited a letter sent by CBSE Director Academics Joseph Emmanuel to the heads of all of the schools affiliated with the education board, in which Emmanuel said that the National Education Policy 2020 or NEP 2020 has envisioned a transformational shift in education.

The aim, as per Emmanuel, is to nurture creativity, conceptual understanding, learning how to learn and out-of-box thinking among the students. Hence, the series would focus on clarifying the National Education Policy 2020, while also showcasing how the NEP 2020 can be implemented effectively across the schools.

The report added that as a part of the series, the sessions would be conducted virtually every Sunday in the afternoon. This would begin from September 26, the report added. During the session, topics from the curriculum for Maths and Science subjects for classes 6 to 12 would be touched upon. In fact, the first session of the series would be on Science, Physics to be precise, and it would look at Newton’s Laws of Motion. For this, the session would look at why Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra threw his javelin at an angle of 36 degrees in the finals event.