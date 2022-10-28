EKI Energy Services Ltd. launches climate ed-tech, finance marketplace

Carbon credits company, EKI Energy Services Limited has partnered with environmental professional firm, First Source Energy India Private Limited to establish a climate edtech and climate finance marketplace with the aim to benefit India’s climate change industry.

According to an official statement, the joint venture will be named – ClimaCool Projects and EduTech Limited and it will facilitate mobilisation of funds to drive investments for strategic climate interventions like – community based projects, sustainability and renewable energy projects amongst others across the globe.

The statement said that the joint venture will focus on developing a strong talent pool for the country’s rapidly growing climate change industry. It will drive focused educational initiatives and offer specialised courses across a range of climate subjects including carbon market, carbon accounting, carbon credits, climate finance, renewable energy, electric vehicle, green hydrogen, ESG, net-zero amongst others.

Further, the statement mentioned that the venture will focus on community development and build projects that will enable rural homes with easy access to basic home needs such as cooking solutions, drinking water and lighting solutions that are climate friendly technological advancements. These projects will further strengthen the backward integration of carbon credit supply chain with high quality credits with its GHG (Greenhouse gases) mitigation capabilities.

“The venture will help us to rope the best from the global academia industry to drive the creation of a strong climate talent pool at global level. The venture will also help us to establish carbon finance marketplace to mobilise funds from global markets for investments in strategic climate mitigation projects across the world,” Manish Dabkara, chairman, MD, EKI Energy Services Limited said.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that the venture will organise ed-tech events, workshops and webinars in close consultation with industry leaders and experts to drive focused educational initiatives for professional training and capacity building. The joint venture will provide a platform to aggregate climate dedicated funds from the global market for investments across energy efficient projects.

