Edvoy partners with NCG to provide free online IELTS classes for international students

Technology platform Edvoy that supports and enables international study abroad, is set to provide free online International English Language Testing System (IELTS) classes, in partnership with New College Group (NCG).

“We support students who want to study abroad, achieving good IELTS scores is key to that, which is why this service is so important. Offering free IELTS classes online reinforces our commitment ‘to simplify the world of education through technology’. We believe everyone has a right to an education and are proud to enable learning through our platform in partnership with the great teachers at New College Group,” Sadiq Basha, CEO and founder, Edvoy said.

IELTS scores are required to gain admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the UK, Canada, USA, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Partnering UK-based NCG, Edvoy offers free online classes by DELTA Qualified Teachers.

“Providing free IELTS courses is the first step we take to support our student community in their study-abroad journey. We’re continuously seeking opportunities to deliver a great service and customer experience through effective use of technology. Our students achieving their dreams and ambitions is at the heart of everything we do,” Syed Shabir, CTO and co-founder, Edvoy added.

Students register on the Edvoy website to take part in the classes. There are lessons available for IELTS Reading, IELTS Writing, IELTS Listening and IELTS Speaking. The classes are scheduled throughout the week 1pm-2pm (GMT), 6:30pm-7:30pm (IST), 9:30pm-10:30pm (CST). The student is not required to sign up for Edvoy’s further services.

“NCG has been teaching English and preparing students for the IELTS exam for many years. Our highly qualified IELTS experts are based in the UK; the partnership and Edvoy’s technology means we can deliver their expertise globally,” Peter Dean, principal, NCG Manchester said.

Edvoy claims to be a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom and with a presence globally, the company claims to have over 300 team member.

